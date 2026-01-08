Experience doesn't win or lose games, but Buffalo Bills have plenty of it as playoffs loom

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you look at the AFC playoff picture, the Buffalo Bills have the most postseason experience among the other six teams in terms of total playoff games played since 2019.

Experience doesn't win or lose you games at this point in the season, but it certainly helps put things into perspective for the guys who have been in this situation and the newcomers who are looking to make a difference.

"Having guys who have been around the playoffs regularly on a team, I think, does pay dividends," said Josh Allen. "But again, trusting the veteran leadership and trusting our guys to convey the message to some of the younger guys and guys who are newer in this program. Whatever we can do to make one more play and score one more point than our opponent, and that's our goal."

"Which is why I have the most confidence because I think like that, so does Josh, so does my center, so does my guards, so does everybody," said Dion Dawkins. "Everybody is in the mindset of just do your job."

"We know what we got to do, we always say we have a veteran-driven group, guys who know what's at stake," said Tre'Davious White. "We're doing a good job of preparing like any other week, and we're going to be ready to roll."

Injury Report

On the injury front, wide receiver Joshua Palmer, linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, and running back Ty Johnson did not practice Thursday. Kicker Matt Prater was upgraded to being a "full" participant, which is a good step forward for his potential availability on Sunday.

