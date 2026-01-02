'Everyone's going': What to expect at Sunday's regular-season finale at the old Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It could be the final farewell to the old Highmark Stadium Sunday when the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets. If you want to be part of history, here's what you need to know.

"Everybody's going, all of us being together, it's gonna be a great game," said Joanie Podkowinski-DeKoker, AKA Mama J. "I started getting emotional today. It brought back a lot of memories. It's gonna be tough."

She's been to 258 consecutive games and says Sunday will be like a family reunion.

Making Memories

The Bills will be giving every fan a Ticketmaster towel made to look like a ticket that you can write your seat location on, and a Highmark Farewell coin with an “I Was There” card (will be used for coin toss).

Similar to the coins given out in 1973.

Taylor Epps Both 'I was there' coins from 1973 and 2025

Ticketmaster will have a time capsule at the Ticketmaster Billevard Activation Space, where you can take pictures or bring your own to leave your mark.

They'll have specialty food and drink items and the farewell beer stein on sale at concessions.

Heightened Security

Since it will be busy, you'll see more law enforcement and security.

"Especially toward the end of the game, there will be a lot of security staff and a lot of us as far as law enforcement in the aisle ways, amongst the fans, and also lining the entire field to make sure everything is nice and orderly," said Lt. Jeremy Lehning with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The team is very clear on their website that any fan who tries to sneak onto the field or steal any piece of the stadium will face consequences.

"Anything the fans are interested in, they can purchase at Bills.com regarding any kind of artifact. We want everybody to really enjoy the day, it's all gonna be done within reason and with fan safety in mind," Lehning said.

Traffic/Gate Info

11:25 AM Abbott Road closes

12:25 PM Parking lots open (Please have your mobile parking ready to be scanned)

2:25 PM Stadium gates open

3:25 PM Player warm-ups

4:10 PM Pregame ceremony

4:20 PM Team introductions

4:25 PM Kickoff

There will also be a flyover before the game and a halftime show with Buffalo Bills legends.

