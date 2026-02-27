Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

ESPN's Matt Miller discusses wide receivers & edge rushers Buffalo Bills could target in NFL Draft

7 Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts and ESPN's Matt Miller discuss players the Bills could target in the 2026 NFL Draft.
ESPN's Matt Miller discusses wide receivers & edge rushers Buffalo Bills could target in NFL Draft
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WKBW) — With the 2026 NFL Draft less than two months away, it’s never too early to start looking at players and positions the Buffalo Bills could be targeting on day one or two.

While in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, those conversations have already started, but who should you be paying attention to for the Bills? 7 Sports reporter Dom Tibbetts caught up with Matt Miller from ESPN to go over some intriguing names.

Miller specifically highlights some wide receivers the Bills could land at pick No. 26 and also shares his thoughts on some of the late first-round edge rush candidates.

You can watch the entire conversation at the top of the page!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app