ESPN's Field Yates shares his best fits for the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Buffalo Bills have a lot of different directions they could go with their first three picks. Buffalo currently owns the 30th pick in the first round and two picks in the second round (No. 56 & No. 62).

So what could they do with their top picks? We chatted with ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Field Yates about some positions and specific players the Bills should be targeting.

Yates, like many experts, believes the Bills should be targeting two spots on defense early in the draft; the defensive line and cornerback. Luckily for the Bills, those are two positions where there's plenty of depth.

"Yeah, I think corner (is the position) that comes to mind first and finding a player that fits into what they want to do defensively," Yates told 7 Sports about the Bills' needs in the 2025 NFL Draft. "As we know, Sean McDermott is kind of the cornerback whisperer, so it doesn't necessarily need to be in Round 1 where they draft a corner. They've maybe had more success in the later portions of the draft with corners than in the early portions of the draft. But that being said, it's going to be hard to resist if one of these top corners is available either with their first-round pick or one of those two second-round picks in the back half of the round."

Me: is there a player you just love as a fit for the Bills? @FieldYates:



Yates also believes the Bills should be looking at wide receiver, edge rusher, and the aforementioned defensive tackle with the 10 total picks they own in the upcoming draft.

But which players are a perfect fit for what the Bills are trying to build? You can watch the entire conversation at the top of the page! The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24th, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. on WKBW.