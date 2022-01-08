Watch
Erie County Sheriff's Office releases road closures, traffic plan for Bills-Jets game

Adam Hunger/AP
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 10:58:28-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released road closures and the traffic plan for Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Abbott Road

  • The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 11:25 a.m.;
  • The road will remain closed until after the game;
  • Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;
  • Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

  • After the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

  • All stadium lots open at 12:25 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

The sheriff's office says if you are not attending the game you should avoid the area and find an alternate route.

