Erie County Sheriff's Office releases road closures, traffic patterns for Bills-Colts game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released road closures and traffic patterns for Sunday's Bills-Colts game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The following road closures and traffic patterns will be in effect



Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.; The road will remain closed until after the game; Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a; Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

After the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

All stadium lots open at 9 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.





The sheriff's office says drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes if they are not attending the game.

