BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Well, here we are again, a new year and the same result for the Buffalo Bills, a playoff loss that leaves them short of a Super Bowl.

During Sunday's locker room cleanout back in Orchard Park, you could sense the emotions of Saturday night spilling over.

And it’s not like this Bills team hasn’t gone through heartbreaking losses before. You saw it last year in Kansas City, but this time around it feels different. And the guys inside that locker room know it, too.

"You know, there aren't really words that'll help or make things feel better," tight end Dawson Knox told reporters on Sunday. "Unfortunately, we've had this feeling before. But I think it's important to kind of hold those feelings and remember what this feels like because that's some of the best motivation for moving forward."

WATCH: Emotions from heartbreaking defeat linger into Sunday as offseason begins for Buffalo Bills

"It's hard to win in this league. Hard. You gotta enjoy every win, every moment, you know what I mean? You gotta learn from every loss, and you gotta also learn from every win," added linebacker Shaq Thompson. "To prepare and to have success in this league."

After the loss on Saturday, quarterback Josh Allen stood at a microphone and wiped away tears.

“Extremely difficult,” Allen said. “I felt like I let my teammates down.”

WATCH: Allen wipes away tears and takes blame after playoff loss to Denver Broncos

Head coach Sean McDermott was fired up after the controversial call on a pass intended for Brandin Cooks was ruled an interception that ultimately changed the game.

WATCH: Sean McDermott fired up after controversial call that ends Buffalo Bills' season in Denver

So now what’s next? We'll likely hear from general manager Brandon Beane, McDermott, and Allen in the coming days as we officially wrap up another Bills season. One that ends with no Lombardi trophy being brought back to Western New York.