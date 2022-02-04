Emmanuel Sanders honors late friend Demaryius Thomas, unveils game room at Boys & Girls Club

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia has once again stepped up to help one of their own.

Emmanuel Sanders was the benefactor of the fanbase's generosity, receiving thousands of donations following the passing of his late friend and former teammate Demaryius Thomas.

"At first I was like, no they don't have to do that and donate, I was going to do something. But then it took off," Sanders said. "We're gonna do a lot of great things with that and this is one of them. This is all because of Bills Mafia and the good people that they are and raising this money to help these kids out."

That money helped build a game room at the Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo. The game area has a ping pong table, a foosball table, a billiards table, an air hockey table, and other games. Also in the room are nods to Thomas with a mural on the wall and a "10 & 88" cutout signifying the pair's numbers when they played together.

A special game room has been unveiled at the Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo by @ESanders_10. It’s made possible by #BillsMafia who donated to Sanders’ foundation in honor of his late friend Demaryius Thomas.



Sanders also plans to support the Denver B&GC and continue Thomas’ legacy pic.twitter.com/OCuXHUME8G — Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) February 4, 2022

Thomas was heavily involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Denver and the game room is a way for Sanders to honor his legacy. Sanders plans to also support the Denver Club in the offseason.

"I just know Demaryius right now is smiling down from heaven because this is everything he loved," Sanders said. "He was always involved with the Boys & Girls Club, going there and making the kids smile. He was like me. Yea, we're making the kids' day but the kids are making our day. To have this, it's amazing."

Sanders also received a special surprise at the unveiling; a video message from Thomas' mother who thanked him for all of his work, and for keeping her son's memory alive.