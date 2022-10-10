Efficient and productive: Gabe Davis shines in 171 yard, two touchdown performance

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Gabe Davis, have yourself a day sir.

His stat sheet is eye-popping from Sunday's 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just three receptions for the third year wideout. But boy did he make the most of every single catch.

Davis racked up 171 yards and found the endzone twice. And after dealing with a lingering ankle injury the past few weeks. Davis told reporters after the game that he's feeling the best that he has since that injury. Allowing him to hit his stride this afternoon.

"I've been feeling good these past couple of weeks. Sometimes this game takes a toll on everybody and I've had my time. But I'm feeling good, feeling better and back doing what I do," Davis said.

Bills fans are maybe as equally ecstatic to see shades of the Gabe Davis the world saw in last season's divisional playoff game against Kansas City. And so are his teammates. Isaiah Hodgins recalled what it was like watching Davis in open field on the 98-yard touchdown from Josh Allen.

"It's getting to the point where we expect that from him. He does something new every week. That's Gabe though. Every day after practice we're on the jugs machine catching 100 to 150 jugs a day. Stuff like that pays off and come natural when you put in that work behind closed doors."

"He's coming off a few weeks of a little bit of an ankle. And I just wanted him to know that I trust him implicitly. I'm going to continue giving him these opportunities," adds Josh Allen. "And when you continue to make them it makes it that much easiest trust them."

Even Stefon Diggs weighed in Davis' impressive performance. Making sure to add his signature "Stefon Diggs" spice to his praise.

"When this play was called I was like oh man Gabe has a touchdown and it ended up being one of the best touchdowns I'd ever seen," Diggs says. "But I gotta talk some jink to him. I told him he was still slow. But it was amazing."

Gabe's day at Highmark Stadium was one for the record books. Literally. That 98-yard connection from Allen to Davis now sits tied for the Bills all-time longest passing touchdown in franchise history. They share the record with a familiar duo to BillsMafia. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Terrell Owens. Set back in 2009.

Davis will look to replicate this performance next Sunday against a team he's torched before. The Kansas City Chiefs, at Arrowhead Stadium.

