Eagles comeback to win in overtime, Bills fall 37-34

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills had a chance to show the world they could upset the number one team in the NFL on the road. Prior to Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles were 9-1, and their only loss came at the hands of the Jets.

Ironically, the Bills were coming off one of their best offensive performances of this season, also against the Jets. Sunday afternoon would also mark interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady's second game-calling play in his new role.

The first notable change by the Bills was listing a healthy (WR) Deonte Harty on the inactive list and seeing (WR) Andy Isabella step in off the practice squad. Isabella was back for the opening kickoff on special teams.

As for the rest of the offense, the rainy conditions didn't stop Josh Allen from attempting to involve seven different receivers against the Eagles' defense. Unlike the past few weeks, Gabe Davis was a top of Allen's main targets. Stefon Diggs and Gabe both combined for 23 of Allen's targets.

Brady's game plan had Buffalo leading 17-7 at halftime. However, the Eagles were able to use their play makers to get those big plays and create a 3-point window with less than a minute to go.

However Buffalo's 31-28 lead wouldn't be enough to hold off the Eagles. Philly's kicker, Jake Elliot nails a 59 yard field goal to keep them in the game and ultimately sends this one to overtime.

Bills unable to execute in overtime, Philly wins 37-34.