Dorian Williams adjusting to Buffalo; loves wings and taking in blue cheese

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The best part about training camp is meeting and getting to know some of the rookies.

Dorian Williams is the Buffalo's 3rd round 2023 draft pick and is adjusting fairly well from Louisiana.

"I'm loving it. It's challenging in different ways I had in Tulane, but I have just been loving it, living out our dreams."

Coming from the South, the biggest adjustment might come in the winter months.

"We played in Boise State, and it was snowing that game. It was little snowflakes but nothing like what we get here in Buffalo."

Also important, he found out quickly about the wings.

"Everybody says, blue cheese. I like blue cheese, but I'm a ranch guy."

When he's not trying out a new wing spot, Dorian is learning from one of the best in the league.

"It's great to learn from Matt, see what makes him trigger, and see what type of angles he can take."

The rookie linebacker brings his own strengths to the defense. He recorded just under ten sacks for the Green Wave.

He says he has a little reminder he rocks on his wrist.

"This black one, I took it from a quarterback after I sacked him."