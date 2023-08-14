Don't count out Shane Ray; "I just learned that I'm unbreakable"

Shane Ray is 30 years old and thriving, hoping to have his best football in front of him.

"I just had the mentality like this might be my last shot."

Shane is the Denver Broncos' former 2015 first-round pick. For a moment, he had it all, even a Super Bowl ring.

However, the weight of the world got heavy for the then-rookie.

"I know when I was with the Broncos, it was a lot going on. I feel like the idea of me was more negative than positive across the league."

Then came a wrist injury that would become ongoing and required three surgeries.

Eventually, the Broncos parted ways, which led Shane to a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens. The linebacker was soon out of a job, not knowing what was next.

"For two years, I had no job; I was in Denver. So, I had my house still in Colorado. Eventually, I went back home to Kansas City."

Shane once had hopes his hometown team would give him a chance to try out, but that never happened. He remained optimistic and took his talents to the Canadian league.

"I can't give enough credit to those guys out there. I had great teammates, great coaches, and they all wanted me to be the best version of me."

Shane humbled himself, helping the Toronto Argonauts to the Grey Cup. Throughout all the hard times, he gives all the credit to one person.

"It's my mom, hands down. She's my rock."

Now his mom might get the opportunity to watch her son play at Highmark stadium with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are the only team to give Shane a real shot in the last five years.

"To come out in a rookie slash try-out situation and try to find a way to get the attention of the staff and motivate people and get signed, I just have a lot of respect," said linebacker coach Eric Washington.

Shane clawing his way back to the top, has former teammate Von Miller ready to bring that Superbowl 50 energy to Buffalo.

"He's just like my little brother. I call him and ask him if he's ready to go," said Von Miller. "It's a special bond that we have, and I'm excited to see what he does for the Buffalo Bills."

No matter what happens next, there's one thing people will remember most about Shane Ray.

"I just learned that I'm unbreakable."