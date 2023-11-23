Does Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady bring the 'juice'?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday's 32-6 win against the Jets gave Bills fans a sigh of relief. Beating a divisional opponent is always a positive, but more importantly, Josh Allen showed the world, 'he's back.'

The Bills offense found its rhythm in interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady's first game-calling plays.

"It's a little early, but I want to give a shout-out to coach Brady for bringing a lot of the juice," said wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Test number one against the Jets, Brady and the Bills get the passing grade. Next up is the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles, who are evenly split with 15 touchdowns on the ground and 15 in the air.

"When you talk about a good football team, and I think Howie Roseman does a good job on putting a super bowl caliber team on the field," said head coach Sean McDermott.