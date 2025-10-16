Do the Buffalo Bills need to make a trade? Here's who they could target

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia may be having a difficult time enjoying the bye week after the Buffalo Bills' back-to-back losses. If there's one thing those performances taught us, it's that this team might need to make a move before the trade deadline.

If they do, here are some guys they could target and why I think they could fit in Buffalo.

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Chris Olave

I know I’m not the first to throw this name out here, but Olave makes so much sense for the Bills. If you look at the last two games, they lost to both the Patriots and Falcons, a true number one wide receiver with big playmaking ability made a big difference and gave Buffalo's defense matchup problems all night long.

I think the Bills need to acquire someone who strikes a little fear into opposing defenses, where they have to start showing them some respect. Olave, who’s still on his rookie contract, is the top guy, in my opinion, to get that done. He checks off so many boxes that could help get this usually high-scoring offense back on the right track in the stretch of the season that matters most.

Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers

I remember last season when we were having these discussions about Buffalo needing to bring in some receiving help, Meyers was a very popular name that made a lot of sense for the Bills.

According to multiple reports, it does appear the Raiders are more open to trading him than the Saints are to trading Olave at this moment, but either one of those guys creates an untapped potential for this offense moving forward.

Seattle Seahawks Cornerback Tyriq "Riq" Woolen

Let’s talk about defense because you can make the argument that right now, the Bills need help at safety more than any other position. This team has to have a lot of trust in safeties to be plugged in there, so I don’t think they go outside the organization for a fix.

I think another cornerback opposite Christian Benford would alleviate some concerns you've been seeing over the past few weeks. Tre’Davious White has been serviceable but often comes with a high risk, medium reward payout. Dorian Strong is on injured reserve, and even if the Bills open rookie Maxwell Hairston's practice window, there’s no way of knowing how quickly he’ll be thrown into that role and how effective he’ll be, given the injury he'd be coming off of.

So go get someone who maybe isn’t starting on another team that you can bring in on a rotational basis until you get things figured out with the pieces mentioned above. I know there’s an argument to be made about a lot of guys around the league that could do just that.

Woolen, a former Pro Bowler who’s slipped down the Seahawks depth chart this season, could be an interesting trade piece. He’s on his rookie contract, so this might not cost the Bills as much as a bigger-name defensive back. Listed as a nickel on the depth chart as well, so versatility and size, 6’4”, 210 lbs. That sounds like a guy you might say, "screw it" and take a flyer on.

Remember, the Bills have one of the lowest cap spaces currently in the NFL, so it’s going to take some creativity from General Manager Brandon Beane and his staff to get any of these moves done.