PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — Two days into training camp, Bills fans are getting their first real glimpse of wide receiver DJ Moore.

"I'm the new guy coming in, so I've got to catch up, but I think I'm doing pretty good," DJ Moore told reporters after practice on Thursday.

He might be the new guy on this team, but make no mistake: when Moore is on the field, this offense will be instantly elevated.

"I think just in general, when DJ Moore is on the field, you've got to pay attention regardless of whatever you're doing," fellow wideout Khalil Shakir said. "And I think if you do go mad and try to go one-on-one, well, good luck."

"I feel myself trying to be like perfect when I'm throwing him in some of the routes on air," adds quarterback Josh Allen. "Like, I'm going to pick a spot and, and let it go, and I'm not trying to aim it anymore, and I felt like once I said that things kind of clicked for us."

Getting on the same page with his new quarterback, Josh Allen, is one of Moore's biggest priorities. He also knows that it won't happen magically overnight.

"In the first two days, I've been really good, so we just got to keep building on that and go from there," Moore added.

This opportunity in Buffalo is a fresh start for Moore, who gets to showcase why the Bills front office believes he's the number one wide receiver that this offense has been missing.

WATCH: DJ Moore showing he's becoming adjusted to Buffalo Bills offense and new quarterback Josh Allen