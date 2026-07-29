DJ Moore makes big grab, Keon Coleman has up-and-down start; Buffalo Bills Day 1 training camp takeaways

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Joe Brady has been the Buffalo Bills head coach for 183 days, but Wednesday morning at St. John Fisher felt like his real first day on the job. As the team began its week-and-a-half in Rochester, all eyes were on Brady during his first camp practice as the man calling the shots.

5 Observations from Day 1 of Buffalo Bills training camp:

Early bird gets the worm:

The alarm went off a bit earlier than we’re used to on Wednesday morning as Joe Brady began his first training camp practice an hour and 15 minutes earlier than we were accustomed to with Sean McDermott.

“Being able just to maximize the full day, right,” Brady said. “I don't wanna have dinner any later. I wanna be able to, you know, make sure we're getting as much meeting time, and I think there's a mindset and a personality of like, let's wake up and let's go.”

Brady is just beginning to put his mark on this team. We won’t truly know the differences until we get much further into camp and the pads come on. But day one was a solid start.

Getting on the same page:

The highlight of the day came on a pass from Josh Allen to DJ Moore down the sideline during team drills. In the rain, Moore made a great catch on a perfect ball from Allen. The good outweighed the bad, but there were also some misses. It’s clear Allen is targeting Moore as much as possible to work out the kinks. The Bills traded for Moore to use him often, and we saw the vision during the first practice of the summer.

Michael Hoecht’s status:

The Buffalo Bills expect Michael Hoecht to be ready for the start of the 2026 season. The defensive lineman tore his Achilles in only his second game with the Bills and was sidelined for essentially all of the 2025 season. President of Football and GM Brandon Beane said the team has to hold Hoecht back, but he’s trending in the right direction.

Keon’s up-and-down day:

On one of the first plays during team drills, Keon Coleman dropped a routine pass from Allen. On the very next play, Allen targeted Coleman down the field, where he reeled in an impressive catch. It was a microcosm of Coleman’s first two years, but the team is once again praising the young wide receiver entering a make-or-break season.

“You know, he's put in the work this offseason,” Allen said about Coleman. “He continues to get better. He continues to, you know, master the offense in the role that we're asking him to do. And he's just, again, he's working extremely hard, and I think people see that.”

“If you know him the way I know him and the way I think a lot of the guys and his teammates know him, you see a guy who's really matured,” Beane added. “Like the light has come on. He understands some of the things that he could have done better along the way.”

When to stream and when not to stream:

C.J. Gardner Johnson knows when and where it’s okay to be live streaming during training camp. On Tuesday, a viral moment was captured when Gardner-Johnson was live on a stream and head coach Joe Brady could be heard telling him not to stream in the locker room or training room.

“My first day of Bill's training camp is going good,” Gardner-Johnson said with a smirk. “Streaming, living life, doing it the right way, enjoying my time.”

Gardner-Johnson said he was impressed with the fan turnout for his first practice in Rochester and said he hadn’t seen similar love since his days in Philadelphia. The Super Bowl champion believes the team set the standard on day one and knows the team is embracing their championship expectations.

“I think the standard here right now is win a championship,” Gardner-Johnson said. Everybody knows, understands what's going on. We're too good of a team to fall short. It's as simple as that.”