DJ Moore, Deone Walker & Buffalo Bills starting defense shine in preseason opener vs. Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a near-perfect start for the Buffalo Bills on both sides of the ball. Two scoring drives for the starting offense and three forced three-and-outs for the defense.

So what did we learn in the Bills' first game inside their new stadium?

7 takeaways from Week 1 of the preseason:

DJ Moore and Josh Allen look ready for Week 1

On the third play of the game, Allen found Moore for a huge 32-yard gain. It was fitting that so early into their first game, the two connected. But they weren’t done.

Allen connected with Moore again on the sideline for an 11-yard gain and a first down. Five plays later, Allen threw a perfect ball towards Moore, who made a contested 18-yard grab along the sideline. After the play, Moore was slow to get up and was evaluated by trainers for a few minutes. A few minutes later, Moore was left alone and sitting alongside Allen. He remained on the sideline and never went into the medical tent or the locker room.

D.J. Moore's first @BuffaloBills catch of the preseason goes for 33 yards!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sErDqbd3Yl — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

So what did we learn? Well, it’s an extension of what we’ve seen all summer. Moore is the best wide receiver the Bills have had since Stefon Diggs. Allen trusts Moore, and that will continue to grow every week. I’ve said several times Moore has been the Bills' best player this summer, and Saturday just added to my case.

Dominant day for the defense

The only thing more impressive than the offense to start the game was the defense. In three series, the Bills' starting defense didn’t allow a Panthers first down. And they were going against Carolina’s starters.

With a new defensive coordinator and so many new pieces on that side of the ball, it makes sense that they got an extra series compared to the offense, and they made the most of it. On their final series, Deone Walker sacked Bryce Young for a six-yard loss. More on Walker shortly.

Buffalo’s starters allowed just 15 yards through the air and five yards on the ground. It’s just a start, but it’s a promising one.

Deone Walker’s huge game

On the Panthers' first drive of the game, Deone Walker made a big run stop on first down and pressured Young to force an incompletion on third down.

On their second possession, Walker generated pressure on third down, and Terrel Bernard batted down Young’s pass to force another punt. And then on the starters' final series, Walker had the previously mentioned sack. He finished the day with three total tackles and a sack.

I’d argue Walker’s was the Bills' most pleasant surprise last season, and we may have just seen the beginning. If he can fit into this new defensive scheme, it should allow opportunities for both him and Ed Oliver to wreak havoc.

Up and down day for Bass

In his first game action since the third game of the preseason in 2025, Tyler Bass had a fine start to his 2026.

Bass finished the day with three made field goals from 33 yards, 46 yards, and 29 yards. He also made two extra points. But he missed an attempt wide right from 45 yards in the first quarter. This isn’t a competition, and Bass’ job is safe until it isn’t. The Bills will need Bass to make his intermediate kicks, which have been a problem in the past.

Some clarity on position battles

After one game, I don’t feel any differently about the left guard battle between Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett. Anderson got the first series with the starters, and Corbett got the second.

On defense, Dorian Williams started the first defensive series for the Bills, alongside Bernard, who was playing middle linebacker. But on the second series, Kaleb Elarms-Orr came in to play middle linebacker, and Bernard moved over to play weakside linebacker.

Specifically on defense, it feels like the Bills are trying to figure out who best complements Bernard and where he can be most effective. Elarms-Orr played late into the game, so Williams appears to have the inside track. On offense, I’ll give Anderson the slight edge over Corbett just because of familiarity.

Other players who flashed

-In the second half specifically, I noticed Jordan Hancock a lot. He made some nice plays.

-The Bills' top selection in the 2026 NFL Draft TJ Parker, had a sack early in the third quarter.

-Keleki Latu was solid and built off a strong start to training camp. I’m not sure if he has a path to the 53-man roster, but he’s made plays.

-Khalil Shakir made two big catches for 41 yards while the Bills starting offense was on the field. It was overshadowed by Moore, but Shakir should benefit as much as anyone with another solid option in the WR room.

-Who guessed Keon Coleman would score the first touchdown inside the new Highmark Stadium? I know, it’s preseason, but still.

- I liked what we saw from Mecole Hardman.

- Geno Stone played the entire first half and had a rough ending with a roughing the passer penalty that extended a Panthers drive. The Panthers scored a few minutes later.

-Mike Danna had two sacks in the fourth quarter

-Kani Walker had an interception in the fourth quarter. It's been a strong summer for him and this boosts his chance at making the roster.

Welcome Home

Before kickoff, I went into the concourse to talk to some fans and, admittedly, explore the new building. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Almost everyone I spoke with was blown away by the stadium.

There were a few complaints about some minor things like beverage selections in the bar closest to someone's section. And another fan mentioned something about a railing that seemed loose. But it was mostly rave reviews.

As for my first game experience in the new building, I kept telling my colleagues it felt like we were at a road game. And I don’t say that as a bad thing. It’s just so different than what I’ve known for my entire career. My two favorite things about the press box are the window that allows you to hear crowd noise from outside and, of course, the soft-serve ice cream machine.