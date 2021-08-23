Diggs back at practice and trending in right direction, Phillips to miss "a little bit of time"

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — For the first time in weeks, WR Stefon Diggs was back at practice and taking part in individual drills. Diggs, who has been battling a knee injury, was participating in Sunday's walk-through following the team's preseason win over the Chicago Bears. While the workout was considered light, it was a positive sign to see Diggs catching passes.

#Bills WR Stefon Diggs was back on the field, taking part in a practice for the first time in a while (we were initially told he wouldn't be out there).



Coach McDermott said he's trending in the "right direction". pic.twitter.com/Z4Uju7INPK — Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) August 22, 2021

Head Coach Sean McDermott said before practice that Diggs is trending in the "right direction", although as of now, they don't expect him to be available for the team's final preseason game on Saturday.

While Diggs is working his way back to the field, others were missing from Sunday's practice including DT Harrison Phillips and WR Marquez Stevenson. Phillips and Stevenson were the only players injured in Saturday's game that missed practice on Sunday.

Stevenson injured his foot following a punt return for a touchdown, and his x-rays came back negative. Phillips left the game in the 1st Q after injuring the same knee he tore his ACL on back in 2019 and according to McDermott, will miss "a little bit of time". Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added Phillips' injury isn't serious, pending further tests.

#Bills DL Harrison Phillips, who left their preseason game early, is dealing with a minor knee injury, source said. He’ll miss some time, but pending further tests, it’s not considered serious. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2021

McDermott said while several players will be missing either days or a week of practice due to injuries, nothing is considered to be long-term. The following are additional players he addressed before Sunday's practice: