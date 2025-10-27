Defense answers the call with takeaways, big plays in Buffalo Bills lopsided win on Sunday

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It's no secret that the Buffalo Bills defense has faced its fair share of criticism over the past few weeks. Coming off back-to-back losses and going up against a backup quarterback on Sunday, they answered the call and played their best game of the season.

Allowing just nine points, while tallying seven sacks and three turnovers, it was evident on Sunday that they played with a chip on their shoulder.

"It was unbelievable. They felt like they had something to prove, going out there forcing a couple of turnovers, putting us in short field," said Josh Allen after the game. "That's the standard we have for ourselves, and that's what we expect every time we step on the field."

Sunday was also the first time we got to see rookie first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi all play in their first game of the season.

Among those three, Hoecht had arguably the biggest impact in the game, forcing a late fumble that was recovered by Deone Walker to further emphasize the domination Buffalo's defense showed in Charlotte.

"Good to have him. He's a tone-setter for us, and he's a leader in his own way even though he's only been here for one game in theory," head coach Sean McDermott added after the game. "He understands how the game is played and a guy we can add up front for us and bring an edge."