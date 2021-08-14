DE Greg Rousseau debuts with sack after over a year off

DETROIT (WKBW) — It's a moment every kid and every prospect dreams about. Their first big play in the National Football League is one they'll never forget. It took Greg Rousseau less than a minute of game action to get his.

"I just got off the ball, made sure I worked my hands," Rousseau said. "I saw Jared Goff and I tried to reach out and get him. I think I got a piece of him."

Rousseau got more than that. The Bills' first round pick notched the first sack of his NFL career in Buffalo's 16-15 preseason win over the Detroit Lions. Both the Bills and their fans hope that it's the first of many.

"We wanted to improve our pass rush. We were very intentional about that this off-season. So it's good to see," Sean McDermott said. "So I'm anxious to look at the film and see who else showed up in terms of rushing the passer."

Rousseau made the play against the premier tackle in this year's NFL Draft: seventh overall pick, and Oregon product, Penei Sewell. Both Rousseau and Sewell had opted out. And for the Bills' big edge rusher, there's nothing like game day.

"It was really great to be back out there. It was real fun. The [defensive] line, we're really tight, you know? We live for things like that. The whole team does," Rousseau said. "Definitely been a minute. It's been over a year... it was a great time though."

There's never a bad time to be in the opponent's backfield. Buffalo was there early and often at Ford Field on Friday night. After Rousseau's sack on the Lions' opening possession, fellow defensive end Darryl Johnson, linebacker Mike Bell, and safety Damar Hamlin found their way to the quarterback, as well.

But it's not enough. And for the coaching staff, it never is.

"Our [defensive] line coaches know. It's never enough, right? They've heard that before. I've worked with [defensive line coach Eric Washington] for a number of years and he know you're always wanting more," McDermott said. "Against their [starters] with the group we had out there, I thought some of the guys showed up and did a good job."

The Bills have a chance to go get more next Saturday when they visit the Chicago Bears. Buffalo has to let go of five players to make the first increment of roster cuts on Tuesday.