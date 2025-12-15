Dawson Knox caps off storybook week with a baby and two touchdowns in Buffalo Bills win

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Dawson Knox has had a week he'll never forget. He scored two huge touchdowns in the Buffalo Bills' comeback win over the New England Patriots. And a few days before that, he and his wife welcomed their baby daughter, Noa.

Oh, and he became the Buffalo Bills franchise leader in receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 26.

Knox tallies his second TD of the day & 26th of his career, establishing a new franchise record for receiving TDs by a tight end. https://t.co/uArUvgpuTy — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 14, 2025

"What a week, holy smokes. He and his wife having a new baby, and congratulations to them. And two touchdowns today, setting the record for Buffalo Bills all-time touchdown receptions as a tight end," said head coach Sean McDermott.

"Other guys are saying it's dad strength, but I'm just very grateful for the opportunities. We've talked about it a lot, but I'm so thankful for this team, man," Knox told reporters after the game. "Playing with the best quarterback in the world, 17, he's going to make plays all over the field. It's so fun to be a part of such an unselfish group."

It's no secret that fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid, a former first-round pick, is the most notable tight end in the passing game for the Bills offense. But following a 97-yard receiving performance last Sunday, guys inside the locker room aren't surprised that a guy who puts his head down and works is getting rewarded for it.

"He's never once complained. He's worked his butt off, blocks his tail off in the run game," adds quarterback Josh Allen. "He's finding himself with these opportunities over the last few weeks, and he's taking advantage of them. I love the guy."

"That's what having a baby girl will do to you. Dawson works so hard, hard-working dude, great dude, and I look up to him as well. Just everything, he does and how he carries himself on and off the field."