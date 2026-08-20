Dalton Kincaid & Buffalo Bills offense has great day in joint practice with Cleveland Browns

BEREA, OH — It was a solid day of practice for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio. Surprisingly, there weren’t any major fights, and it was a productive day for both teams.

5 observations from Thursday’s practice:

Huge day for the tight end room

Jackson Hawes had three touchdowns. Dalton Kincaid had two. And it was a damn near dominant day for the trio of Kincaid, Hawes, & Dawson Knox.

Josh Allen to Jackson Hawes for the TD pic.twitter.com/PrQPgcndvc — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 20, 2026

With a banged up WR room, the Bills needed their tight ends to produce and they did.

The play of the day came in a two minute drill at the end of practice, with Josh Allen finding Kincaid for a deep touchdown.

“It was probably the most open I’ve ever been in the NFL,” Kincaid said. “Over the summer me and Josh ran a couple go routes and he just kind of laughs when I run them but it kind of worked out today.”

“I feel like we’re really clicking on the same page right now,” Allen said. “He opens up so much. He’s a tough matchup for linebackers and cornerbacks for that matter. I think he continues to make plays and be allusive without the ball in his hands and when he gets the ball he finds a way to keep moving forward.”

Injuries stacking up

The Bills were without three of their top five wide receivers on Thursday. Khalil Shakir, who was spotted with a sleeve on his right leg, missed the second straight practice. Keon Coleman almost missed his second straight practice with a walking boot on his right foot. And Skyler Bell was absent.

DJ Moore DID practice, but only participated in a handful of team drills.

Ed Oliver, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Connor McGovern, & Jalon Kilgore also missed practice.

New addition on the defensive line

On Tuesday the Bills added veteran Greg Gaines and he couldn’t be more excited about the fit. He said this is the same defense he’s played in his whole life.

He told us after practice he had a few other opportunities, but wanted to wait for a good fit. He believes that’s in Buffalo, which is why he chose the Bills.

Another big play from Hancock

Jordan Hancock, who has been an ascending player, had an interception in the red zone on Thursday. He picked off Deshaun Watson and made the defensive play of the day for the Bills. Hancock’s summer has been surging the last few weeks and Thursday was another example of why he could be a big contributor this upcoming season.

PICK! #Bills DB Jordan Hancock comes up with the interception. His strong summer continues. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ifwMGMPdmT — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) August 20, 2026

Up and down day from Tyler Bass

I don’t have an exact count, but I saw Tyler Bass miss at least two field goal attempts. One was from less than 40 yards and the other was from 45 yards. Bass had a similar day in the preseason opener, so he needs to become a bit more consistent from here on out.