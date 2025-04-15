Cornerbacks & defensive tackles the Buffalo Bills should target in the 2025 NFL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, anticipation and speculation for Buffalo Bills fans continue to grow. Unlike last year when it was fairly obvious the Bills would be targeting wide receivers, this year there are plenty of options for the front office and general manager Brandon Beane.

That said, some positions make more sense than others for the Bills, especially in the first two rounds.

"Well, I think two where they have huge needs right now are cornerback and also defensive line because they just don't have a lot of depth at either position," ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid told 7 Sports. "The great thing for them is that there's a lot of depth in this year's class and the great thing about picking at No. 30 overall you can really sit back and allow the draft board to fall to you."

Reid says the Bills are fortunate because the positions they will likely address early in the draft have a lot of depth. Especially at both cornerback and on the defensive line. So if the Bills don't trade up in the first round like they did in 2022 (Kaiir Elam) and 2023 (Dalton Kincaid), they should still be in a good spot.

"With it being a loaded defensive line class and also a really good second-tier of the cornerback class, I think it will allow them to let the board fall to them," Reid said.

So what does Reid think of players like Trey Amos, Derrick Harmon, Kenneth Grant, Walter Nolen, Max Hariston, and other Bills targets? You can watch the full conversation at the top of the page. The NFL Draft begins on April 24 at 8:00 p.m. and coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on WKBW in Buffalo.