Comeback Kids: A look back at how Buffalo Bills defied the odds in 21-point come-from-behind win

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — If there's one thing the Buffalo Bills are, it's never dead. Facing at one time in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots a 21-point deficit in the second quarter. The comeback kids from Orchard Park stayed poised for a miraculous second-half come-from-behind win.

"I think it's maybe over the course of the season, what we've done, and you saw it today, is what makes this team this team. We're not out of it, we're going to continue to fight one play at a time, no matter what the score is," quarterback Josh Allen said on Sunday after the win.

"I've said it 1000 times, but as long as there's time on the clock, we know we have a fighting chance," added wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

"You don't want to go into the playoffs, and a game like this is the first time you've been in it. So we've been in it, we know what to expect, we know how to pretty much handle these things. So, I mean, it's week-to-week weak league," cornerback Tre'Davious White adds.

Josh Allen orchestrated the offense at an elite level and may have just catapulted his way to the front of the NFL MVP race. James Cook tacked on three total touchdowns behind 107 rushing yards in another signature performance.

And the new father in the locker room, Dawson Knox, had two massive touchdowns, all while the defense found a way to erase the 1st half performance and hold Drake Maye and the Patriots offense to just seven second-half points.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more.

