ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The message this week inside the locker room at One Bills Drive has been simple — move on.

After the loss to the New England Patriots, the team has turned the page and now shifts its focus to the Atlanta Falcons.

On Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said this week could provide a reset, and he may be on to something.

Since the 2021 season, the Bills are 15-4 overall coming off a loss. Guys like Taron Johnson and Dion Dawkins, who have been with this organization for multiple years, say that success could be something as small as guys sticking to the process that has brought them success during that time.

Closer look shows Buffalo Bills have responded well following losses in recent years

"Every week is a new week," Johnson said. "Just because we won last week or lost last week has no bearing on what happens this week. So that's the mindset we have, and we know we've got to do what it takes throughout the week to be good on Monday."

"I want to say this the right way, but T-Pain is coming into town, and it gives guys a lot of disconnect, so we can reconnect," Dawkins said. "You might think I'm playing, but literally being able to disconnect from a loss is what I'm speaking on."

On the injury front, Ed Oliver and Dalton Kincaid both were out at practice on Friday. Kincaid is wearing a red non-contact jersey. No Matt Milano or TJ Sanders for a second straight day.

Full injury report below.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/sC1xE6KMw3 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 10, 2025

Kickoff between the Bills and Falcons on Monday night in Atlanta is set for 7:15 pm EST.