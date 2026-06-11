BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety CJ Gardner-Johnson has quite the reputation.

“He’s loud," Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said.

“He’s the loudest guy in the room at all times," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

“S*** ton of energy," Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston said.

And Gardner-Johnson doesn’t shy away from it.

“Ultimate happiness on that field can be achieved when you go out there and be you. So that’s why being loud is just being me," Gardner-Johnson told reporters.

WATCH: CJ Gardner-Johnson brings energy, volume, and leadership to Buffalo Bills defense

CJ Gardner-Johnson brings energy, volume, and leadership to Buffalo Bills defense

Being loud and talking trash. Like his new teammate, Josh Allen, who was voted the NFL's best trash talker back in 2024.

Gardner-Johnson: “In front of me? Huh! I got to do better, no, I got to do better.”

Dom Tibbetts: “Have you noticed that from him at all?”

Gardner-Johnson: “Na forget that I got to do better. Hell na. Josh?!”

Gardner-Johnson isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Whether that’s in front of reporters or inside the meeting room.

“He brings good leadership, and like I said, that energy takes it to another level," added Hairston.

“He’s trying to take it to another level. He really wants to be that, and so it’s exciting to be able to work with guys that really want to be in front of the room who wants to talk and hold people accountable," Leonhard said.

“To have a guy like that in your locker room pushing guys and forcing them to compete even harder, I think every team needs that type of guy," Allen added.

He's the type of guy that makes his presence felt and heard. And his Super Bowl-winning pedigree is something he wants to share with his new team.

“I feel for those guys. I feel for them. Their pain is my pain right now. So that’s why I think I’m here and I’m ready to get them one," Gardner-Johnson said.