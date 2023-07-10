City of Pittsburgh declares July 9th, 2023 as Damar Hamlin Day

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is back in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this weekend hosting a wide range of events. From a celebrity softball game. To his continual CPR instruction classes.

As Hamlin continues to make the most of his second chance at life. His hometown wanted to recognize all he's done both on and off the football field.

So the City of Pittsburgh issued a proclamation that July 9, 2023 will be officially declared "Damar Hamlin Day." Hamlin spoke about the honor given to him this afternoon.

"Pittsburgh is my home. I grew up here. Went to Central Catholic High School. Stayed home for the University of Pittsburgh. To have my own day here is super special. It's further than a dream. It's further than I could dream. So I'm going to enjoy this day."