Checking in from the Sunshine State: How the Buffalo Bills fare in matchup with Jacksonville Jaguars

Dom Tibbetts and ESPN Radio's Mia O'Brien preview Bills-Jaguars matchup
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are entering rare territory as they head into the 2026 postseason.

For the first time since 2019, they'll start the playoffs on the road, and this time around, the Jacksonville Jaguars await them in Duval County on Sunday.

From the matchup of the league's best rushing offense against the league's best rushing defense, to the battle of Josh Allens, this game marks a tough test for Buffalo on their pursuit of a Super Bowl run.

Dom Tibbetts and ESPN Radio/Jacksonville Jaguars reporter Mia O'Brien drop the latest episode of the "Leading the Charge - Behind Enemy Lines" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more.

