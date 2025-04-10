Catching up with CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso as we countdown to 2025 NFL Draft for Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buckle up Bills Mafia, we're now exactly two weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft and all of our eyes will be on the Buffalo Bills. Do they stay put in round one with the 30th overall pick or trade up or down?

So many questions and scenarios surround this team so we caught up with CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Chris Trapasso to hopefully answer a few of those in the video above.

A reminder the Bills hold the 30th overall pick in round one and picks 56 and 62 in round two. Giving them ample opportunity to add some of those pieces to fill some holes on either side of the ball.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from our 17-minute conversation was the reconfirmation that this team needs to add pieces defensively and they should try do so with their first couple of picks.

"I would go as far to say and this is someone who realizes how important offense is and wants the Bills to keep their fastball so to speak. If their first three selections are all defense. I think that's the best way to attack those first three selections," Trapasso told 7 Sports. "Certainly in the first round, whether they want to address corner (back) which is probably the biggest and most glaring need, I think that would make sense. We know Sean McDermott and his history he loves rotating defensive linemen more than any other coach in the NFL and there's still a pretty big need next to Ed Oliver at defensive tackle."

🚨 The NFL Draft is in 2 weeks So I caught up with @ChrisTrapasso today to narrow in on all things #Bills One thing that remained consistent today as it was back at the NFL Combine when we last spoke... Defense is the way to go early if you're Buffalo #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/yIHYJKLmi3 — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) April 10, 2025