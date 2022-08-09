Case Keenum embracing new role in Buffalo

ROCHESTER (WKBW) — It's not always easy joining a new team knowing your role is the designated backup. However, the 12-year veteran, Case Keenum, is embracing his new role.

"My job is getting ready to play. Getting ready to go out and get first downs. Turning drives into touchdowns and winning games. That's how I prepare no matter what," said Keenum.

A popular target for quarterbacks this camp has been Isiah McKenzie, who has rested back to back days due to soreness. Meanwhile, Jamison Crowder has caught some attention with him missing the first week of practice.

"I know Jamison was a little banged up early, but he is Mr. Consistent. He's going to be where he's supposed to be when he's supposed to be there."

Another target who may be going under the radar that Keenum is connecting with is Isaiah Hodgins.

"As a quarterback, you look at your receivers and get this tingly feeling with guys you want to throw the ball to, and he's one of those guys."

Come Saturday, the Bills will get their first look at the preseason, in which head coach Sean McDermott is in the process of deciding who will be getting the majority of the reps on both sides of the ball.

"We've begun to talk about it already. One of the variables right now is with numbers and guys being available."