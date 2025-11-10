Can the Buffalo Bills offense turn it around, or is this team in big trouble?

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — No easy way to say it, but that game was an absolute embarrassment by the Buffalo Bills. Losing 30-13 to a previously 2-7 Miami Dolphins team is the new low point of the season.

The offense struggled immensely, unable to score a point until the second half or even convert a third down until that point as well.

But still, they had their chances to crawl back into this game, but three turnovers and a big fourth quarter from De'Von Achane ended any hope for a comeback, leaving Buffalo 6-3 overall and one and a half games back of the Patriots in the AFC East.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more.

