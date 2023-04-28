Buffalo welcomes Dalton Kincaid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Less than 24 hours after being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round, Dalton Kincaid officially introduces himself to Bills Mafia.

"They are contending each and every year. They are a fun team to join with the culture and the people starting from the top down."

The Bill's newest tight end is already impressed with what he's seen regarding the team's facilities and, more importantly, the coaches.

Kincaid says he already had a chance to speak with Buffalo's offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey.

"I think he's awesome. I got to sit down with him today and watch some film. For me, it's cool to see a different language. Every team has a different language."

General Manager Brandon Beane reinforced Kincaid's role won't be utilized as a typical tight end. Being one of the best top catchers in this year's draft is just one of many skills that sets him apart.

"Me personally, I'm just going to do whatever is asked of me."

NO. 86 and his family are looking forward to enjoying Kincaid's 1st year in the NFL.

"This is huge for our family," said Clark Kincaid."For our whole community and every coach that's ever been involved with him."