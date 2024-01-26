Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs joins teammates Dion Dawkins and James Cook on 2024 Pro Bowl roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl, replacing Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper who is unable to participate due to an injury.

He has now been named to the Pro Bowl in all four of the seasons that he has played with the Bills. He joins Hall of Famer Andre Reed as the only wide receivers in team history to appear in four or more Pro Bowls.

Diggs finished the 2023 season with 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. He became the fourth player in NFL history to have four straight seasons with at least 100 receptions. He also is the first player in Bills history to have four straight seasons of at least 1,000 yards.

He will join his teammates Dion Dawkins and James Cook at the Pro Bowl Games. There will be a skills showdown on February 1 at 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Pro Bowl Games Championship on February 4 at 3 p.m. on ESPN, ABC Disney XD and more.