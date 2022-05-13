Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir finding familiar faces at rookie minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills went after wide receiver Khalil Shakir in the fifth round with a day-of trade. After the fact, GM Brandon Beane said he would've gone for Shakir in the fourth round if the Bills had their pick.

But the Boise State product didn't care when he was selected.

"I didn't really view it as I'm gonna go Day 1, or day 2, or day 3. I was just looking for an opportunity." Shakir said. "I got my shot, and it's up to me what I'm going to do with it."

At Boise State, Shakir competed in the Mountain West Conference in college. As a freshman, Shakir's Broncos took on a Wyoming team led by Josh Allen. Nothing that's happening for Buffalo's signal caller comes as a surprise to Shakir.

"I remember back then, he was a baller. The gameplan was all about him," Shakir said. "Seeing what he's doing in the league, it's just great things... His leadership is what stands out the most to me. I'm just excited to learn from him."

Buffalo's fifth round pick also has another connection to another Bills draft pick. Shakir and cornerback Kaiir Elam worked out in the same area throughout the pre-draft process. And they'll get plenty of work against each other in Orchard Park.

"We were both there. So I didn't really talk to him much then, But now we're teammates," Shakir said. "He's up in the training room 24/7 to get his body right. So to get out here and see him work on the field? The dude is elite."

Despite the familiar faces, there's going to be a learning curve for him, just like everyone else at rookie minicamp. Wide receivers coach Chad Hall has already started making adjustments to Shakir's game.

"For me, you know, it was just play fast before," Shakir said. "It's terminology and everything. It's a lot different. But it's stuff I'm happy [Hall is] pointing out because it's only gonna make me a better player."