Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir agrees to four-year contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced wide receiver Khalil Shakir has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension that keeps him with the team through 2029.

Here to stay!!



Khalil Shakir has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2029.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RmVhpUE9vh — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 25, 2025

Coming into the 2024 season, Shakir was the lone Bills wide receiver who returned from the previous season and his chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen showed. He led the Bills in targets (100), receptions (76) and yards (821) — all of which were also career highs. He also set a career-high with four touchdown receptions.

He was also one of the most reliable wide receivers in the NFL as he only had one drop and ranked third amongst pass catchers with 597 yards after catch.

His breakout season in 2024 may have come as a surprise to some outside of Orchard Park, but we spoke to head coach Sean McDermott in January who said that’s far from the case.

“I think sometimes people mistake discipline for robotic," McDermott said. "He’s disciplined and he’s been a big-time staple of our offense.”

You can watch our full story on Shakir's journey from Boise to Buffalo and how his "blue-collar" mentality paved the way for him below.