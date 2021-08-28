Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie gets COVID-19 vaccine after fined by NFL for mask violation

"For the greater good," McKenzie shared on his Instagram story
items.[0].image.alt
Isaiah McKenzie/Instagram
Isaiah McKenzie vaccine card
Posted at 10:04 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 10:07:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie received his first COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday after he was fined earlier in the week by the NFL for a mask violation.

McKenzie along with fellow wide receiver Cole Beasley were fined by the NFL for mask violations for unvaccinated players.

McKenzie posted that he received his first COVID-19 dose on his Instagram story saying, "for the greater good."

On Thursday, Bills coach Sean McDermott stressed the importance of players receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

McKenzie won't be fully vaccinated until at least week four of the regular season.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716