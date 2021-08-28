Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie gets COVID-19 vaccine after fined by NFL for mask violation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie received his first COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday after he was fined earlier in the week by the NFL for a mask violation.

McKenzie along with fellow wide receiver Cole Beasley were fined by the NFL for mask violations for unvaccinated players.

McKenzie posted that he received his first COVID-19 dose on his Instagram story saying, "for the greater good."

On Thursday, Bills coach Sean McDermott stressed the importance of players receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sean McDermott on his frustration level with the ongoing vaccination conversations surrounding the Bills @WKBW #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Us6NFwUjn4 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 26, 2021

McKenzie won't be fully vaccinated until at least week four of the regular season.