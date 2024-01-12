Watch Now
Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis and S Taylor Rapp ruled out for Wild Card matchup against Pittsburgh Steelers

Posted at 12:39 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 12:39:19-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced wide receiver Gabe Davis and safety Taylor Rapp have been ruled out for Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Davis and Rapp were both hurt in the team's win over the Miami Dolphins last week. Davis has a knee injury and Rapp has a calf injury, neither has been able to practice this week.

McDermott also said cornerback Rasul Douglas, who has a knee injury, and linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who has a shoulder injury, are questionable.

According to McDermott, Douglas will not practice Friday and Dodson will be limited.

Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox both missed practice Thursday with an illness but are expected to practice Friday.

The team will release its injury report later Friday.

