Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders headlines list of six inactive players against Atlanta Falcons

items.[0].image.alt
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) gestures to fans after making a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Emmanuel Sanders
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 11:41:47-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that Emmanuel Sanders will miss Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury, and five other players are inactive.

Sanders missed the December 19 game against Carolina also with a knee injury but played against New England last week.

The Bills also announced the following players are also not playing on Sunday

  • Matt Breida
  • Bobby Hart
  • Tommy Sweeney
  • Vernon Butler
  • Boogie Basham

Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis have returned from COVID-19 protocol along with defensive end AJ Epenesa and guard Jon Feliciano.

Guard Ike Boettger is out with an achilles injury.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!