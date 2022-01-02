Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders headlines list of six inactive players against Atlanta Falcons

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that Emmanuel Sanders will miss Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury, and five other players are inactive.

Sanders missed the December 19 game against Carolina also with a knee injury but played against New England last week.

The Bills also announced the following players are also not playing on Sunday



Matt Breida

Bobby Hart

Tommy Sweeney

Vernon Butler

Boogie Basham

Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis have returned from COVID-19 protocol along with defensive end AJ Epenesa and guard Jon Feliciano.

Guard Ike Boettger is out with an achilles injury.