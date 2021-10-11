Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley apparently deactivates Twitter account after calling out 'booing fans'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has apparently deactivated his Twitter account after he called out fans who he said were booing him during a home game last week.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has apparently deactivated his Twitter account. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UA5V7HgPNO — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) October 11, 2021

Last week after the Bills 40-0 win over the Houston Texans, Beasley said the only place where he was getting booed was by Bills fans at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Beasley has been critical of the COVID-19 vaccine, the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, and has been one of the more outspoken NFL players against getting vaccinated.

The wide receiver also said he would not be using Twitter during the NFL season which had not been the case until now.

In five games with the Bills this season, Beasley has 26 receptions for 215 yards with a game-high of 11 receptions for 98 yards against Washington in Week 3.

In Sunday night's win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Beasley had one reception for five yards.