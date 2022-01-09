Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs catches 100th pass for second consecutive season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — With his sixth catch of the game against the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has become the first Buffalo Bills player to catch 100 passes in two consecutive seasons.

Diggs also set the record for most catches in his first two seasons with his new team, passing former New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker.

The Bills acquired Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.