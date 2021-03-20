Menu

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders changes his mind, says he now likes blue cheese

Butch Dill/AP
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) runs in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Posted at 8:42 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 08:42:09-04

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the newest members of the Buffalo Bills generated some 'controversy' during his introductory press conference on Friday, and quickly righted a wrong.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders initially told reporters on Friday that he did not like blue cheese, saying it, "tastes like spoiled milk," preferring ranch with his wings.

A few hours later, Sanders tested out some blue cheese with wings and said, "I was wrong about blue cheese. I guess the blue cheese is different in Buffalo."

Sanders tried his wings at Neat on Transit Road in Williamsville.

Sanders won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015 and was named to two Pro Bowls before signing with the Bills this off-season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
