Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders changes his mind, says he now likes blue cheese

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the newest members of the Buffalo Bills generated some 'controversy' during his introductory press conference on Friday, and quickly righted a wrong.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders initially told reporters on Friday that he did not like blue cheese, saying it, "tastes like spoiled milk," preferring ranch with his wings.

A few hours later, Sanders tested out some blue cheese with wings and said, "I was wrong about blue cheese. I guess the blue cheese is different in Buffalo."

I was wrong about blue cheese. 😳 I guess the blue cheese is different in Buffalo. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ugbxbbJ3zV — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) March 19, 2021

Sanders tried his wings at Neat on Transit Road in Williamsville.

Sanders won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015 and was named to two Pro Bowls before signing with the Bills this off-season.