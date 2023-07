Buffalo Bills, WGR 550 announce Chris Brown as interim radio play-by-play announcer for 2023 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo sports radio station WGR 550 announced Thursday that play-by-play announcer Chris Brown will continue his role through the 2023 NFL season.

Brown filled in for John Murphy at the end of the 2022 season as the play-by-play announcer for both the Bills' final regular season and postseason games.

Radio broadcast update for the 2023 season.



We continue to wish John Murphy and his family well. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 6, 2023