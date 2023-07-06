Buffalo Bills, WGR 550 announce Chris Brown as interim radio play-by-play announcer for 2023 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo sports radio station WGR 550 announced Thursday that play-by-play announcer Chris Brown will continue his role through the 2023 NFL season.
Brown filled in for John Murphy at the end of the 2022 season as the play-by-play announcer for both the Bills' final regular season and postseason games.
Radio broadcast update for the 2023 season.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 6, 2023
We continue to wish John Murphy and his family well.
Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.