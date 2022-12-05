Buffalo Bills Week 15 matchup against Miami Dolphins scheduled for December 17 at 8:15 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team's Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium will be played on December 17 at 8:15 p.m.

This is the second matchup of the year between the two teams. The Dolphins won the Week 3 matchup in Miami 21-19.

The Bills are currently 9-3 and in first place in the AFC East and the Dolphins are 8-4 and in second place in the division. The Bills reclaimed first place in Week 13 with a win over the New England Patriots and a Dolphins loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The game will air on NFL Network but for those in the Buffalo market, you can watch right here on 7ABC with pregame coverage from Matt Bové and the 7 Sports team beginning at 7:30 p.m. and kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. There will also be live coverage following the game on 7ABC.