Buffalo Bills Training Camp Preview: Running backs and tight ends bring unique elements to offense

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On the next installment of our Buffalo Bills Training Camp position previews, we dive into the tight ends and running backs. Two units that add another dimension to this offense.

Let’s start with the tight ends. Five are currently on the roster, including the veteran Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, who’s going into his third year.

For Kincaid, this offseason has been all about getting healthy and being fully prepared to wipe away the memory of that infamous dropped pass in last season’s AFC Championship game.

“Just making sure the body is really good and taking care of all the little stuff because that can add up over time," Kincaid said at mandatory minicamp. "Just learning to make better decisions on the field, not taking unnecessary hits, but also not letting that creep too much into the game, and how you play the game. That’s what makes everyone great is how they got here and how they do play that game.”

Filling out the rest of the room are camp favorite Zach Davidson, and two newcomers, in Keleki Latu and 2025 fifth-round draft pick Jackson Hawes, who plays like a blocking tight end but will be an interesting storyline to follow at training camp. Not only to see if he’ll make the 53-man roster, but also to see what his role could be on this offense.

Alright, let’s shift focus to the running backs.

James Cook and his ongoing contract situation will be at the forefront even long after training camp if both sides can’t reach an agreement.

However, it looks like it won’t stop the fourth-year back from chasing the ultimate goal come July 23rd.

“It’s my team, and in order to win the Super Bowl and to compete for a Super Bowl, we have to have a winning season, I have to be out there for my teammates," Cook told reporters during minicamp.

The three-headed running attack of Cook, Ray Davis, and Ty Johnson each brought their unique skillset to the offense last season. Whether it be on the ground or through the air, the dynamic of having those options available will help the Bills pick up where they left off.

“I think we all bring a lot of different elements to the game, and that’s the good thing about having so many running backs, we’re jack of all trades, you don’t know what we’re going to do," Ray Davis told us this spring. "I think that was good to showcase last year, and whatever Joe (Brady) feels is necessary, either running the ball or passing it to us, I think it’ll put us in the right situation to succeed and show our true ability.”