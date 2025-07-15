BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — As Training Camp nears for the Buffalo Bills, two position battles in the secondary will be at the forefront.

First, you have the starting cornerback spot opposite of Christian Benford. The consensus is that 2025 first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston is in line to win this battle with a strong training camp. If you're the coaching staff, it's the exact scenario you'd hope would play out.

“It’s OK to be anxious, but to go out there and be confident and know what I have to execute, it’s all a learning process," Hairston told reporters back during rookie minicamp.

Thankfully, there are some veterans in the cornerback room like Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson, who Hairston can lean on as he learns how to be an NFL corner.

“Again, I’m going to go back to Brandon (Beane) and Sean (McDermott) targeting the right people for what we’re trying to get done," defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said during OTAs. "I think that’s where it starts.”

WATCH: Buffalo Bills Training Camp Preview: Position battles loom in the secondary

Buffalo Bills Training Camp Preview: Position battles loom in the secondary

While we’re on the subject, let’s talk about White. He’s certainly in the mix to compete for the other starting cornerback role, but given how beloved he is by everyone on this team, his presence alone might be worth the roster spot.

“It really was a surreal feeling, and we’re excited that Tre’Davious and his family are all back in Buffalo," Babich said. "I think it’s well documented that all his kids were born here, so they’re coming home."

"I feel like I can give my teammates more knowledge, just younger guys too," White said this spring. "It brings more gratitude and appreciation for the game and the people I do it with. Because these guys here are genuine friends and genuine brothers. It makes coming to work every day easier because I get to do it with people that I genuinely like and love.”

The other position battle we have to talk about is at the safety position. With guys like Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, and Cole Bishop all in the mix from last season, combined with the offseason additions of Darrick Forrest and rookie Jordan Hancock, the competition will get heated during the dog days of camp.

“Obviously, having Damar back, he’s been in this system for four years, going on five," Rapp said. "He knows this system more than me in and out. Another veteran leader in our group played tremendous ball for us last year. Super excited to have him back as well.”

“I feel like the opportunity is very large and I just have to go in and do my job and as long as I do my job each and every play, one play at a time, be confident and steadfast, the sky's the limit," Forrest said

Training Camp starts July 23rd at St. John Fisher University.