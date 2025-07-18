Buffalo Bills Training Camp Preview: Defensive line has a new identity and high expectations

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — When you talk about the Buffalo Bills defensive line, there’s a lot to digest.

So let’s start with the overall scope.

Both general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott wanted size added to that unit this offseason. Well, they got that and then some thanks to a blend of draft picks, free agent pickups, and returning veterans.

"It’s been fun to watch those guys work and work with the coaches, work on their techniques," McDermott said during mandatory minicamp. "As I’ve said before, we’re going to go as the D-Line goes on the defensive side. So, having young players, adding new players, we’ve got to get healthy in that room and stay healthy. That’s also a big part of it.”

Some of the additions include draft picks Landon Jackson, who will start camp on the PUP list, and Deone Walker, both of whom are 6’6” or taller.

Then you have 2025 second-round pick TJ Sanders, who signed his rookie contract this week.

And perhaps the biggest free agent splash this team made is the addition of Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Put all of that talent together with the guys who have been here for a few seasons, and the hope is that something special comes of it.

“It’s been cool, everyone brings their own style to the way we play," defensive end Greg Rousseau told reporters. "To have some new faces that are going to help us out is exciting because everybody carries their own skill set,"

Down the line, you’ll also see the influx of Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi once their six-game suspensions for PED use are over.

“They can be here and use our facilities," Beane said after minicamp. "We can’t have coaches on the field with them; it falls into some dead period rules with them. Now we can earlier in the week, but they have to have, I believe, a four-day off period at that point. But they can be in our facility, still use our facilities, but can't have a coach ‘coaching’ them.”