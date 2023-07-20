Buffalo Bills Training Camp Position Preview: Tight End

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills offense might look different this year with two tight ends in the mix.

Dalton Kincaid, the dynamic tight end out of Utah, is arguably one of the top tight ends out of this year's class.

"For me, I was just excited to get out here," said Kincaid. "You know I'm joining a great organization, and I'm just trying to help them in any way."

The Bills parted ways with running back Devin Singletary and wide receiver Isaiah Mckenzie who combined for just under 120 catches last season. The void leaves room for one player to step into a new role.

"Me personally, I'm going to do whatever is asked of me, whether that's playing the true wide or playing in the slot" said Kincaid. "Wherever I need to be, to help the team win."

Kincaid's potential is promising with the few flashes shown during rookie minicamp and OTA'S. However, the Bills utilization of tight ends was satisfactory compared to the rest of the league last season.

"As a coach, you want guys, no matter what year in the league they are, to want to work and get better," said offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

High expectations for Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as he enters year two in his role as the play caller.

While putting a lot of faith in rookie Kincaid, he still has to utilize tight end Dawson Knox, who the Bills paid $53 Million, extending him to 2026.

"We get to do a little bit of everything," said Knox. "You can drive a guy down one play, and catch a touchdown the next."

The Bills tight end group is stacked as Quintin Morris still remains in the mix, who beat out veteran OJ Howard last season, earning the NO. 2 tight end spot.