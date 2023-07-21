Buffalo Bills Training Camp Position Preview: Safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills have had one of the best safety duos in the league for the past six years, and Bills Mafia thought it was ending.

However, after safety Jordan Poyer tested free agency, the Bills made a surprising move and resigned the 32-year-old veteran.

"This is the first time being a free agent in my career, hitting the market," said safety Jordan Poyer. "But I knew this is where I wanted to be."

All pro safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are gearing up for year seven, hopeful they can remain healthy.

Hyde suffered a neck injury in week two that required surgery and kept him on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

"I think it's safety to say this place is a better organization when we're all healthy," said Hyde.

The health issues continued to this already depleted group when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in January.

Four months after, Damar told the world he wasn't done with football.

"This event was life-changing, but it's not the end of my story. So, I'm here to announce I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

As Damar healed, the Bills brought in Jared Mayden for depth.

Dean Marlowe was also brought in last season to keep the Bills secondary afloat.

In the off-season, the Bills picked up two newbies in Taylor Rapp from the Rams and Zayne Anderson from the Chiefs.

"Whether it's the core guys or the one's that just got here, I think everyone needs to ramp it up a little bit," said Hyde.