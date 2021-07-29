Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Day Two

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills were back on the field for day two of training camp Thursday.

The team had an outdoor practice Wednesday, due to weather the team held an indoor practice Thursday.

The offense had a strong day two of camp, with Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie making several plays.

On the defensive side of the ball, rookie defensive lineman Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr. had a big pick-six after deflecting a pass at the line of scrimmage. Bills safety Micah Hyde said those types of plays will make the veterans know your name.

We also heard from new Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders after practice who gave high praise to Bills QB Josh Allen.

Sanders said Allen made some throws at practice today that made his jaw drop. He said he’s been in the league for 12 years and has never seen a ball thrown like that.

Sanders also gave high praise to the team.

"It's everything I thought it was going to be. I mean, I came here for a reason. I did my research," Sanders said. "I'm having fun. The first two days have been great."

