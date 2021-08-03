Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Day Six

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
BILLS CAMP DAY 6.jpg
Posted at 5:57 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 18:25:33-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills put the pads on for the first time Tuesday as they took to the practice field for day six of training camp.

After the offense shined in the first few days of camp, the defense stepped up and had a much better day. 7 Eyewitness Sports Director Matt Bové said the offense failed to get into any rhythm, although wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins [who missed the majority of last season with an injury] made a few nice plays. Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano didn’t practice after he left practice on Monday. The team says he has a sore shoulder.

Former Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander has been at Bills practice helping "coach" up the linebackers. Alexander said he is not at all surprised by the trajectory of the organization and the recent success they've had.

Bills defensive lineman Mario Addison spoke to the media after practice and gave high praise to young defensive linemen Boogie Basham, Greg Rousseau, and AJ Epenesa.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll spoke highly of wide receiver Gabriel Davis. Davis, entering his 2nd pro season, spoke to the media after practice and said he's focused on continuing to help the team.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716