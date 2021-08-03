Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Day Six

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills put the pads on for the first time Tuesday as they took to the practice field for day six of training camp.

After the offense shined in the first few days of camp, the defense stepped up and had a much better day. 7 Eyewitness Sports Director Matt Bové said the offense failed to get into any rhythm, although wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins [who missed the majority of last season with an injury] made a few nice plays. Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano didn’t practice after he left practice on Monday. The team says he has a sore shoulder.

Former Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander has been at Bills practice helping "coach" up the linebackers. Alexander said he is not at all surprised by the trajectory of the organization and the recent success they've had.

.@onemangang97 has been out at #Bills practice the last two days. He's been helping coach up the linebackers and some of his former teammates. He says he's not at all surprised by the trajectory of the organization and the recent success they've had @WKBW #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/MNx708pGAS — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 3, 2021

Bills defensive lineman Mario Addison spoke to the media after practice and gave high praise to young defensive linemen Boogie Basham, Greg Rousseau, and AJ Epenesa.

It's truly entertaining listening to Mario Addison talk about Boogie Basham, Greg Rousseau, & AJ Epenesa 😂#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/H7E34k5nBm — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 3, 2021

Bills safety Jordan Poyer and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll spoke highly of wide receiver Gabriel Davis. Davis, entering his 2nd pro season, spoke to the media after practice and said he's focused on continuing to help the team.